Guillotine Flags
by Robert Filos / April 30th, 2017
dirty green paper scattered
licking up crimson moisture
as shoe-less walkers lie silent
broken bodies live streaming
down London Bridge’s fallen
watch each lone drop sailing
raise the guillotine flag flying
colors past kings and queens
seeds sprout even in darkness
only what’s sown can you reap
Robert Filos is an author of poetry and short stories that combine beauty with humor and wit, (and brutal truth sometimes) while highlighting social and world issues. He was born and raised in The Bronx, and now makes his home in the South Carolina Low-country with his wife and nine children. Read other articles by Robert.
This article was posted on Sunday, April 30th, 2017 at 8:02am and is filed under Poetry.