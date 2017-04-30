Guillotine Flags

dirty green paper scattered

licking up crimson moisture

as shoe-less walkers lie silent

broken bodies live streaming

down London Bridge’s fallen

watch each lone drop sailing

raise the guillotine flag flying

colors past kings and queens

seeds sprout even in darkness

only what’s sown can you reap

Robert Filos is an author of poetry and short stories that combine beauty with humor and wit, (and brutal truth sometimes) while highlighting social and world issues. He was born and raised in The Bronx, and now makes his home in the South Carolina Low-country with his wife and nine children. Read other articles by Robert.