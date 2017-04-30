Fault line

(Our Horde's Prayer)

When we were children

We used to stare

While the static screen

And the national air

Ended the day

Where seeing far

Still could not spy

The Plain of Jars

Awaiting strained

The solar glare

We missed Mekong

Bombs

Bursting in air

Sucking out lungs

Searing smiles

forests of chimneys

Peasantless farms

Long-noses vile

Hermits once their kingdom

Denied

Hudson Harbor tested

Their slant-eyes to fry.

Oh memory dear

Oh memory dear

Save us from our vicious

Selves

Save us with our drunken stupor

Save us with our bloated wives

Save us who worship death by day

Save us please, oh CIA

With war unending

And to date

Our will unbending

And irate

Give us this day our drug

Of choice

Give them who rule

Their nth Rolls Royce

So we may still forget this day

All those whom for our drugs

We slay

Those drugs

That bless

That grease our hate

Whilst we slither

‘Cross our Teutonic plate.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). . Read other articles by T.P..