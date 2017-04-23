the sky that final evening

was smeared red with death,

and a tangible odour of fear

hung oppressively in the air,

by the half-shut windows,

blood had petrified in my veins

mother moved about the rooms

unsettling the unnatural quiet,

the few things we still owned

were in neat bundles beside the door,

slowly, on his artistic limbs,

baba mapped the contours of home

he absorbed the fading colours,

let memories settle on his skin

as fragile as a fine layer of dust,

in a corner grandma sat quietly

huddled with her kangri,

her gaze lost in a different world

the children had long forgotten time

and surrendered to exhaustion,

from my place near the window,

I envied their restive slumber

as I watched our topographies of pain,

trapped between somewhere and nowhere

the eerie wail of an ambulance sounded,

gunshots echoed through the air,

choked on dust and soot and pain

we waited, and watched the day reduce

to ash, then we passed into the night,

quietly, towards an unfamiliar sky

Tikuli is a blogger and author from Delhi. Her short stories and poems have appeared in many renowned print and online literary magazines including Cafe Dissensus, The Criterion,The Enchanting Verses Literary Review, etc. . Her short stories have appeared in various anthologies, and her debut poetry book 'Collection Of Chaos' was published in 2014 by Leaky Boot Press. She blogs at tikulicious.wordpress.com Read other articles by Tikuli.