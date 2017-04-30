Divorced from Self/Born Anew

by Scott Thomas Outlar / April 30th, 2017

One of the least enjoyable
experiences in life
is having one’s ego crushed,
but God knows
it may also just
turn out to be
the most important
in the end.

For better
or for worse.

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. You can also watch and/or subscribe to his YouTube Channel Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.

