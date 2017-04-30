Divorced from Self/Born Anew

One of the least enjoyable
experiences in life
is having one’s ego crushed,
but God knows
it may also just
turn out to be
the most important
in the end.
For better
or for worse.
The Structural-Anarchism Manifesto Michel Luc Bellemare
The CIA as Organized Crime: How Illegal Operations Corrupt America and the World Douglas Valentine
Requiem for the American Dream Noam Chomsky
A Propaganda System: How Canada’s Government, Corporations, Media and Academia Sell War Yves Engler
J Is for Junk Economics: A Guide to Reality in an Age of Deception Michael Hudson
Ukraine in the Crossfire Chris de Ploeg
The Lost Hegemon: Whom the Gods Would Destroy F. William Engdahl
Breaking Through Power: It's Easier Than We Think Ralph Nader
How to Win Friends and Avoid Sacred Cows: Weird Adventures in India: Hindus, Sikhs, and Muslims When the Peace Corps was New David Macaray
Human Acts Han Kang
by Scott Thomas Outlar / April 30th, 2017
One of the least enjoyable
experiences in life
is having one’s ego crushed,
but God knows
it may also just
turn out to be
the most important
in the end.
For better
or for worse.
Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. You can also watch and/or subscribe to his YouTube Channel Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.
This article was posted on Sunday, April 30th, 2017 at 8:02am and is filed under Poetry.
All content © 2007-2017 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top