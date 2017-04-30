Assumption: Eternity

Life is an entangled duet

An unending cosmic yoga

A rosy borewell digging-art

A big-bang wisdom, a divine-nirvana,

An ache, a gain and an eternal embrace …

So, in the end,

only one thing

matters …

because,

we are not living

in Heaven or Hell

but in this planet

and, Earth is the breeding ground

of harmless and harmful

altruistic-doves and egoistic-vultures

straight-genes and truth-twisters

believe me that

the Sunlight is not the heat or frost of your heartbreak …

because, the ever growing

and the caring Universe will tell you that

Sunlight is the Guru of the gurus

Sunlight is the poet-(par-excellence)-painter

Sunlight is the Life-composer

Sunlight is the Path-composer

Sunlight is the Time-composer

Sunlight is the Love-composer

Sunlight is the Season-composer

Sunlight is the living and the dying

Heroic Promethean rebel-lion.

what revolution without Sunlight?

ah, revolution of the blind-bats, whoresons and dramatic-frogs?

Sunlight is the truest revolution of the revolutions!

time is ‘NOW’

because your Life, Record and Light

are here on Earth, now.

what matters to you?

light-age? or fallen-age?

what are you waiting for?

open the eyes of your heart

hear me that the time is always ‘NOW’

to think, to feel and to realize

the everlasting worth of your soul or spirit!

listen, in order for you not to lose

good, harmless, altruistic and straightforward

things and beings in life

just remove forever,

evil, harmful, egoistic and deliberately delusional

things and beings

we don’t need them in the heart

of our blissfully growing cosmic-mansion

of the Eternity!

of Life

of Love

and

of Soul.

because, Love

is not an anticipatory bail or a psychological jail

but infinite harmony and ecstasy and freedom

an astral journey, an otherworldly fusion

a heavenly bridge to our Epithalamium!

Sanju Clement is a Promethean—poet—painter who hails from Kerala (India), land of gods, devils and monsoon too. His poetic and artistic invention is that he starts from the zonal heights of the light of Metaphorical Surrealism but he will land on the realistic feet of Metaphorical Realism, which truthfully mirrors in almost all of his poems and paintings. He is compiling his books of poesy on Love and Political/Protest poems. Read other articles by Sanju.