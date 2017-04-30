Assumption: Eternity

Life is an entangled duet
An unending cosmic yoga
A rosy borewell digging-art
A big-bang wisdom, a divine-nirvana,
An ache, a gain and an eternal embrace …
So, in the end,
only one thing
matters …
because,
we are not living
in Heaven or Hell
but in this planet
and, Earth is the breeding ground
of harmless and harmful
altruistic-doves and egoistic-vultures
straight-genes and truth-twisters
believe me that
the Sunlight is not the heat or frost of your heartbreak …
because, the ever growing
and the caring Universe will tell you that
Sunlight is the Guru of the gurus
Sunlight is the poet-(par-excellence)-painter
Sunlight is the Life-composer
Sunlight is the Path-composer
Sunlight is the Time-composer
Sunlight is the Love-composer
Sunlight is the Season-composer
Sunlight is the living and the dying
Heroic Promethean rebel-lion.
what revolution without Sunlight?
ah, revolution of the blind-bats, whoresons and dramatic-frogs?
Sunlight is the truest revolution of the revolutions!
time is ‘NOW’
because your Life, Record and Light
are here on Earth, now.
what matters to you?
light-age? or fallen-age?
what are you waiting for?
open the eyes of your heart
hear me that the time is always ‘NOW’
to think, to feel and to realize
the everlasting worth of your soul or spirit!
listen, in order for you not to lose
good, harmless, altruistic and straightforward
things and beings in life
just remove forever,
evil, harmful, egoistic and deliberately delusional
things and beings
we don’t need them in the heart
of our blissfully growing cosmic-mansion
of the Eternity!
of Life
of Love
and
of Soul.
because, Love
is not an anticipatory bail or a psychological jail
but infinite harmony and ecstasy and freedom
an astral journey, an otherworldly fusion
a heavenly bridge to our Epithalamium!