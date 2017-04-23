Another Brilliant Rest

Why,

How long,

It’s always in the nature,

Stillness,

While the shifting scent

Tells comfort, tells

Arriving

All the night,

The numbers congregating,

Broken stone in semi-circles,

And below – the beaten stage,

Pale and cool and empty

As I wait,

An eye upon the canopy,

Thinking of our twisted means

They fly and sing,

The audience is stirred and

Briefly too, the dark

Crowding in upon us

Both, upon us all

Steps we took

On the forested slopes,

How we sliced beneath the waves,

Reconnaissance, manoeuvres –

I’ve lost track,

Leaning as I am

Against the smooth bark of a tree

Bristling with patience, time

From the ruins,

From the stealth of players

Strong in vanishing,

Only in passing heard –

I gather gifts

The course is set,

I move again,

I carry all I need

On my lips

Emanuel E. Garcia is a poet. novelist, essayist and physician who now resides in New Zealand. Read other articles by Emanuel E..