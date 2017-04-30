Angel Parra, listen to this song

Music has become still.

Words are suddenly empty shells.

Eyes, red and dry, as in a long mourning.

Heart—aching and tender.

The ruggedly-handsome man

No longer hums and strums his guitar.

An exit and then the hush!

The rich soul is merged with the

Twinkling stars, its final home.

I wander alone on the heath and plain

In search of an artist that can sing songs

Of resistance, hope and resilience

And articulate the sad state

Of a community/nation oppressed.

The One that popularized the New Chilean Song

And turned it into a

Universal anthem of the suppressed.

Angel Parra, dear comrade!

You roamed Europe, Australia and North America

And taught the Chilean Diaspora and other fans

The joy of telling the truth that can stir a people and

Make the dictators, the junta, tremble through the committed music.

Angel Parra—now gone forever physically

But part of the universe of the counter-culture and

Emerging undergrounds in every nation.

You continue to live

In your songs that will never fade

like the market-driven pop lyrics that

make us numb.

Mumbai-based, Sunil Sharma has published five collections of poetry, two collection of short fiction, one novel and co-edited five books of poetry, short fiction and literary criticism. Recipient of the UK-based Destiny Poets’ inaugural Poet of the Year award---2012. Another notable achievement is his select poems were published in the prestigious UN project: Happiness: The Delight-Tree-2015. He edits English section of the monthly Setu, a bilingual journal from Pittsburgh, USA. Read other articles by Sunil, or visit Sunil's website.