An Old Man saying “Goodbye” to the Love Of His Life at a Graveside in a late Autumnal Rain…

Before Walking Back Home Alone

The memory of you smiling sweetly

as you shyly said ‘I Do’

chokes my frowning face

into something obscene

and forever lost to torment.

I deserve the rain!

How dare I take one more breath

or heavy footstep

without you by my aching side?

I am but a lost ‘Message’

without a ‘Destination’

This emptiness is not killing me…

No, it is racking my tortured, emotion bones

into unbending shapes,

soul-splitting shifts

and grotesque absurdities.

All I now do is roAR inside,

the fire in my poor heart and veins

is soaring and raging

like dynamite embracing

a, once again, falling phoenix.

My eyes are thunderous pools

of sinking nothing.

Every chance I ever had,

now completely lost,

of clasping your calming hand…

haunts me…

and tastes like concrete inside a mouth,

which yearns to say

‘I Miss You So Very Much, I’m Sorry’

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet. Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here! Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.