An Old Man saying “Goodbye” to the Love Of His Life at a Graveside in a late Autumnal Rain…

Before Walking Back Home Alone

by Paul Tristram / April 30th, 2017

The memory of you smiling sweetly
as you shyly said ‘I Do’
chokes my frowning face
into something obscene
and forever lost to torment.
I deserve the rain!
How dare I take one more breath
or heavy footstep
without you by my aching side?
I am but a lost ‘Message’
without a ‘Destination’
This emptiness is not killing me…
No, it is racking my tortured, emotion bones
into unbending shapes,
soul-splitting shifts
and grotesque absurdities.
All I now do is roAR inside,
the fire in my poor heart and veins
is soaring and raging
like dynamite embracing
a, once again, falling phoenix.
My eyes are thunderous pools
of sinking nothing.
Every chance I ever had,
now completely lost,
of clasping your calming hand…
haunts me…
and tastes like concrete inside a mouth,
which yearns to say
‘I Miss You So Very Much, I’m Sorry’

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world.

