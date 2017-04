donkeys drink dirty water

from gutters

after rivers run dry droughts

like glorious nations

sell surpluses of education

in foils of silver paper

holding a half-squished eclair

that proudly hibernates

in the never to be opened mind-jar.

Sneha Subramanian Kanta finds credence in non-linear forms of looking. Avant-garde art, untold stories and tales of refugees are matters close to her heart. Her work is forthcoming in Fallujah Magazine, EPIZOOTICS, Serendipity, Erstwhile Magazine and the first print anthology of Peacock Journal and elsewhere. She is a scholarship awardee, pursuing her second postgraduate degree in literature in the United Kingdom. Write to her: s.sneha01@yahoo.in Read other articles by Sneha.