A Limp Others Can’t See

The old man

crossing the street

has a bad limp

we try to ignore.

No one wants to look

at a limp like that.

We like to think

no one else can see

the limp we have

the limp we earned

by ignoring little people

who get in our way

who strike us as

the litter of life we

want swept away.

Nominated for Best of the Net and Pushcart prizes, Donal Mahoney has had poetry and fiction appear in various publications in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Some of his work can be found here. Donal can be reached at donalmahoney@charter.net. Read other articles by Donal.