A Limp Others Can’t See
by Donal Mahoney / April 23rd, 2017
The old man
crossing the street
has a bad limp
we try to ignore.
No one wants to look
at a limp like that.
We like to think
no one else can see
the limp we have
the limp we earned
by ignoring little people
who get in our way
who strike us as
the litter of life we
want swept away.
Nominated for Best of the Net and Pushcart prizes, Donal Mahoney has had poetry and fiction appear in various publications in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Some of his work can be found here. Donal can be reached at
donalmahoney@charter.net. Read other articles by Donal.
