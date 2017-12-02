Wavelength

(A psalm for the psychopaths)

Loose the anchor

Loose the tongue

Losing faith

one by one

Not in those

they call the brave

Not in markets

they call free

But in their dreams

of sovereignty.

Choose they may

to sleep or eat,

While they slay

all whom they meet.

Standing, chanting

Banners waving

In chorus singing

with delight

songs of killers

in the night.

Jericho whose walls

should fall

releasing knaves

to enslave them all

Where once Wayne

in re-runs captured

Long since Beyoncé

fuels their rapture.

A mass dissembled

A class irate

Would vainly save

their ship of state.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). . Read other articles by T.P..