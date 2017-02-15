Trumped by the CIA 

While the basket of delighted deplorables dances in the streets, celebrating its right wing populist victory, and Clinton’s liberal legions still lament the unlikely, unexpected, unacceptable coronation of President Donald Trump, I’ve worn a raw, bloody hole in my scalp, scratching my head in wonder. Trump seemed to come out of nowhere. He made mincemeat out of his Republican rivals, then proceeded to make serial war criminal Hillary look like someone I wouldn’t trust to wash my car, let alone lead my country for the next four years. Come to think of it, Hillary did that all on her own.

Trump’s election upset was astounding. How could it happen? He insulted the Mainstream Media time and time again, pointing fingers, accusing national news networks of being lairs for liars. Takes one to know one, as they say. He’s been constantly at odds with the so-called Intelligence Community, and especially the CIA. Every single network news numbskull appeared to be pro-Clinton/anti-Trump, but during the seemingly endless campaign, every time I turned on my television set, there was The Donald, spewing caustic four-word sentences, gesturing as excitedly as a chimpanzee in a Chiquita Banana Warehouse, and making up new facts along the way. The winner of the 2016 Presidential Election was the biggest surprise of this century. Almost nobody saw this one coming. Or did they?

‘Tis a puzzlement. Why would Trump pick a fight with the CIA? Did he sleep through the assassination of the last U.S. President who tried that? The world’s biggest organized crime syndicate has only become much more powerful, surreptitious, and deadly since the snuffing of J.F.K. As Douglas Valentine tells us in The CIA as Organized Crime: “…a cult of death rules America, and is hell-bent on world domination.”

So let me get this straight: The American so-called Intelligence Community, and especially the CIA, wanted Hillary. By extension and very obviously, Wall Street wanted Hillary. Even many stalwart Republican neo-cons were rooting from Hillary’s peanut gallery. There hasn’t been a legitimate presidential election in the USA at least since easily manipulatable electronics took over at the turn of this century. The CIA has proven itself capable of bribery at the highest levels of government, both at home and abroad, assassination, fomentation of revolutions and coup d’etats, control of mainstream media content in all its forms throughout most of the world, creating chaos, and doing whatever is necessary to put all of earth’s resources squarely into the hands of the Shadow Government/Wall Street, for whom it works. The CIA has a history of very capably managing, controlling, and handsomely profiteering from the codependent illegal drug and arms smuggling industries. The CIA kills everyone and anything that gets in its way. It is the most powerful criminal organization on earth, employs the most talented minds in the world of cyberspace, yet it somehow allowed Trump to win the presidential election, and even with a three million vote deficit? This just doesn’t add up. Or does it?

Sun Tzu tells us that “All warfare is based on deception.” Make no mistake, the CIA, as Douglas Valentine tells us, “is hell-bent on world domination.” That includes The United States of America. So if you are a U.S. Citizen, unless you enjoy being under the dominion of the world’s biggest crime syndicate, you might want to consider yourself at war with the CIA. Contemporary warfare, as waged by the CIA and its more heavy-handed brethren in the US Military, is conducted with chaos in mind. Wars are no longer waged with an eye toward peace and victory. Entire sovereign countries are turned into turmoil and chaos, then looted for whatever resources available. Shocked and awed into mayhem and pandemonium. The template is all too familiar. Among the CIA’s classic successes: Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria…wait, what happened in Syria? It was looking like success was in the bag, but then Russia butted in, and it now appears that the bedlam in Syria has been stopped in its tracks thanks to military intervention and reconstruction by Russia. How dare they interfere with CIA business as usual?!

So here’s my “conspiracy theory” du jour, with a shout-out to the CIA for the invention of that demeaning, self-deprecating phrase: Donald Trump was the chosen one. Hillary’s fall was carefully and thoughtfully orchestrated. The U.S.A. is screwed, without so much as a kiss.

Our new president is the CIA’s trump card. “The times they are a-changing”, as Bob Dylan would say. The U.S.A. may still be the most feared and heavily-armed empire in earth’s history, but the combined forces of the BRICS nations now threaten not only its military supremacy, but the very value of the U.S. Dollar and its status as the world’s reserve currency. The CIA got its ass kicked out of Syria by Putin’s forces, and it appears that Assad is safe, and the regime change agenda is shelved. The U.S.A. may no longer be allowed to have its way with every little nation unfortunate enough to be sitting on vast oil reserves or situated in the path of natural gas or oil pipelines. The playground bully is being ganged upon, and is in danger of getting beaten to a bloody pulp, or at least marginalized into the recesses of history. Trump and Company’s cozying up to Putin is just the old divide and conquer ploy…a last-ditch effort to break up the BRICS countries. Time for the CIA to turn its attention inward. Next victim: The Homeland.

Enter the CIA’s golden (or orange) boy, President Trump with a plan to Make America Great Again! Close the Mexican border and build a big, big wall. The biggest, best wall ever! Vilify Mexicans. Vilify Muslims. Vilify all immigrants and refugees. Vilify liberals. Vilify the MSM. Vilify the CIA (just to keep the bloodhounds off track). Defund Planned Parenthood and Sanctuary Cities. Keep telling White Christian Americans how exceptional they are, and point the finger of blame and shame at everyone else. Demean women and return misogyny to the mainstream. Stir up the giant vat of hatred and serve it up to a confused, fragmented, frightened, pant-wetting populace. Make America safe for big business again. Eliminate all those pesky constraints. Shit-can the EPA. Deny man-caused climate change. Open the National Parks to oil and gas drilling. Fill all cabinet posts with fellow-billionaires, high-ranking U.S. Military Officers, Big Bank and Fortune 500 CEO’s, and put the clueless sister of Erik Prince-of-Darkness, formerly of Blackwater (Xi) infamy, in charge of the education of future generations of U.S. rug-rats. As if this wasn’t enough, Trump’s chief strategist and guy-pal’s claim to fame is in the business of alt-right, skinhead, fascist news.

Even the progressive/internationalist community has been cheerleading the election and presidency of Donald Trump. The neoliberal alternative, given her track record, would have likely meant World War III. I fully believe voting in U.S. Elections is an act of futility, but if my arm had been twisted to the point of breaking, and I’d been forced to pull a handle for either Hillary or Donald, I’d have held my nose tightly and voted Trump. But contrary to common opinion, our new president is not a populist, nor was he a dark horse. Now it appears that he is owned by and works for the CIA and Wall Street/Big Banking billionaires, and is well into the process of backing a fleet of moving trucks up to America’s loading dock to loot the U.S. Economy, create chaos, and rob the lesser people blind. The familiar CIA template will be placed over the land of the free and home of the brave, turmoil and chaos will ensue, U.S. Citizens will be shocked and awed, lose their Social Security and Medicare, lose the SNAP Program, public housing assistance, public schools and hospitals, and all social safety nets, and be left to fight over the last few crumbs of sustenance fermenting in the bottom of America’s dumpsters.

As Benito Mussolini said: “Fascism should more appropriately be called Corporatism because it is a merger of state and corporate power.” Welcome to The Fascist States of America. The transition from fascism lite to the full-blown version is complete. Trump Incorporated is now conducting its business from The White House, under the omniscient and omnipotent guidance of the CIA. The beating heart of the U.S.A. is at the intersection of Wall Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, and there are dark clouds on the horizon. Buy gold, stock up your pantry, lock up your wives and daughters, tuck your head tightly between your knees, and prepare to kiss your ass good-bye.

John currently resides, writes, and protests injustice in the shadow of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and walks among the spirits of those who once occupied the 79 Disappeared Pueblos. He can be reached via email at: halls245@msn.com. Read other articles by John Rohn.