The lie no man said

And there,

hung the moon,

in a night,

black with weight,

and my shadow cast like an island.

The sign posts said nothing,

and the ribboned crows

looked down

to the dark lanes aside,

where the souls walked blind,

while the seeing eyes were taken

by the pinch of a neb

and hands of those blind.

And the moon just hung there,

and the moon just hung there.

Chris Hopkins, was born and raised in Neath South Wales, surrounded by machines and mountains, until he moved to Oxford in his early twenties. He currently resides in Canterbury and works for the NHS. Chris, who claims poetry has been "my ladder out of some dark places" has had poems published in Tuck Magazine, the online literary journal 1947, Transcendent Zero Press and Duane's PoeTree. Two of his early e-book pamphlets "Imagination is my Gun" and "Exit From a Moving Car" are available on Amazon. Read other articles by Chris.