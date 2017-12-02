The lie no man said
by Chris Hopkins / February 12th, 2017
And there,
hung the moon,
in a night,
black with weight,
and my shadow cast like an island.
The sign posts said nothing,
and the ribboned crows
looked down
to the dark lanes aside,
where the souls walked blind,
while the seeing eyes were taken
by the pinch of a neb
and hands of those blind.
And the moon just hung there,
and the moon just hung there.
Chris Hopkins, was born and raised in Neath South Wales, surrounded by machines and mountains, until he moved to Oxford in his early twenties. He currently resides in Canterbury and works for the NHS. Chris, who claims poetry has been "my ladder out of some dark places" has had poems published in Tuck Magazine, the online literary journal 1947, Transcendent Zero Press and Duane's PoeTree. Two of his early e-book pamphlets "Imagination is my Gun" and "Exit From a Moving Car" are available on Amazon. Read other articles by Chris.
This article was posted on Sunday, February 12th, 2017 at 8:02am and is filed under Poetry.