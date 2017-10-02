The Charge of the Right Tirade

(With no gratitude to Tennyson)

Half a tweet, half a tweet

A megabyte onward

All in the valley of Death

Chased by the hundreds

“Forward the Right Tirade!”

“Non-whites are the ones” he said

Into the valley of Death

They fled by the hundreds.

“Forward, the Right tirade!“

Was anyone dismayed?

Not tho’ the sane ones knew

‘twas fascists who thundered,

Theirs not to make reply,

Theirs not to reason why,

Theirs but to repeat the lies

While the poor of all nations die

Driven through the valley of Death

While liberals merely wondered.

Drones flew over them

Police cudgelled most of them

Marines killing the rest of them

Volley’d and thunder’d;

Stormed at with shot and shell

Cowardly taking out families

Weddings and birthdays

Turned into Hell.

Flashed all their simple homes

Flashed all by bombing drones

Blown into thin air

Villages once inhabited there

Charging with armies, while

All the world wonder’d:

Plunged into flames and smoke

For opium and a foreign yoke

Ignored every word they spoke

Afghan, Syrian, Libyan and Congolese

While sabres are sharpened

For Russians and Chinese

When can their glory fade?

When heals the mess they made?

Yet the world wondered.

Cowards and brigands all

Deaf to true freedom’s call

Ruled by the laws of Death

For the greed of the One Percent

Feigning pure innocence

Unlike the Light Brigade

No end to the Right tirade.

