The Abandoned

There they feed

On the husks

Of the sandy shores

Left to be drawn by ebbs.

They lie

On the reefs

Grieving in flooding tears

The night inhales the pain

For the sunlight to bring

Another sorrow.

Abandoned they walk

With hope of dying embers

Sitting on the curb

Of the streets

Gesturing their hands

For grace to

Fill the basket.

Emmanuel Joseph is a poet from Freetown, Sierra Leone, West Africa. He is currently pursuing his degree in politics at Fourah Bay College His book, Greed Forlage of Dried Leaves, will be available soon. Read other articles by Emmanuel.