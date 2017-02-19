The Abandoned
by Emmanuel Joseph / February 19th, 2017
There they feed
On the husks
Of the sandy shores
Left to be drawn by ebbs.
They lie
On the reefs
Grieving in flooding tears
The night inhales the pain
For the sunlight to bring
Another sorrow.
Abandoned they walk
With hope of dying embers
Sitting on the curb
Of the streets
Gesturing their hands
For grace to
Fill the basket.
Emmanuel Joseph is a poet from Freetown, Sierra Leone, West Africa.
He is currently pursuing his degree in politics at Fourah Bay College His book, Greed Forlage of Dried Leaves, will be available soon. Read other articles by Emmanuel.
