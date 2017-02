(Dialing for dollars reprise)

From the Tiber

To the Thames,

the Potomac

to the Seine

Gold flows in sacks

To the Hudson’s

Safe harbour.

Paddling,

Peddling

Through the confluence of cash.

Confusing

The mouth

The source

And the course

Not far from these rivers

Not far from these wells

Driven to madness

From the heavens

They fell.

Saving

Their dolla’s

Protecting

Their sheiks

From Riyadh

To Kabul

Fed on Syrian meat.

March with Prussians

To widen the gap

So Trump and the Russians

Take Hillary’s rap.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). . Read other articles by T.P..