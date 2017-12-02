Mount Pleasant Cemetery (V2)

(Toronto Ontario, Canada)

Gravediggers uprooting caskets

with sharp, steel shovels-

each slicing step downward

through nerve-rooted earth

cooper pennies jingle in change

pouches dangling by their sides.

They chat casually of Jesus,

His painless resurrection

from the sealed tomb,

money-changers being chased

away from God’s holy temple.

Michael Lee Johnson lived ten years in Canada during the Vietnam era. Today he is a poet, freelance writer, photographer, and small business owner in Itasca, Illinois. He has been published in more than 875 small press magazines in 27 countries, and he edits 10 poetry sites. He has over 88 poetry videos, now/2 time Pushcart Nominee, poetry 2015 videos on YouTube. Michael Lee can be reached at promomanusa@gmail.com Read other articles by Michael Lee, or visit Michael Lee's website.