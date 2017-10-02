In the Prison Library

He finally learnt to set sail,

build a kingdom

out of imagery,

escape the bars and walls

by travelling deep inside.

Soaring amongst the pages

of blood-like ink

and heart-spun tales

of struggles and glory.

He climbed mountains

of imagination,

abseiled each sentence

with ever-hungry eyes,

each poetic journey

becoming his very own.

Fell in love with Cyprus,

the sunset over Paris,

The Alps in Springtime

and Connecticut in Fall.

The Calendar

became less important,

as his Mind

absorbed and blossomed.

With Magic at his fingertips,

each day, he transported

his consciousness somewhere new.

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet. Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here! Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.