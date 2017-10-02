In the Prison Library
by Paul Tristram / February 5th, 2017
He finally learnt to set sail,
build a kingdom
out of imagery,
escape the bars and walls
by travelling deep inside.
Soaring amongst the pages
of blood-like ink
and heart-spun tales
of struggles and glory.
He climbed mountains
of imagination,
abseiled each sentence
with ever-hungry eyes,
each poetic journey
becoming his very own.
Fell in love with Cyprus,
the sunset over Paris,
The Alps in Springtime
and Connecticut in Fall.
The Calendar
became less important,
as his Mind
absorbed and blossomed.
With Magic at his fingertips,
each day, he transported
his consciousness somewhere new.
Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography
published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids
instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet.
Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here! Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.
