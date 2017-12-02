How to Survive

What use our little lives?

To what end, small toiling?

What purpose served by the generations we set in dust or cradle?

Why, survival, my dear.

Tyrants rise, and tyrants fall,

And still the money men hold the fate of all

Pockets lined

With blood and gold

The bootstrap myth

Is tiresome and old

Make Art,

which is everlasting,

and bows to no tyrant.

Chani Zwibel is a graduate of Agnes Scott College, a poet, wife and dog-mom who was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but now dwells in Marietta, Georgia. She is a member of The Southern Collective Experience, and poetry editor for The Blue Mountain Review. Read other articles by Chani.