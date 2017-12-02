Glimpses of Heaven I saw
In moments of after, now and before
Snapshots of the Divine
Hidden in scrapbooks of my heart’s time
Life highlighted an espy let me peep
A coup d’oeil but oh so sweet
Did the sun shine that day just for me?
That perfect feeling that I could not see
Glances not always with our eyes
Appearing as emotions in ocean cries
Heaven a place pure vibration of thought
Glimpses they fade after we’ve been taught
That earth is centered between Heaven and Hell
But I know my heart it animates all there is to tell
Where art thou Heaven above, here and below?
In stars, flowers, children’s giggles a breezy blow
I have many a time been able to spy a peek
If my consciousness is still I go within deep
To reveal the highest musical sphere
A golden entrance crystal clear
Just a gaze and all can be known
A tiny spark will ignite the fire shown
I can look and view eternity in light
Discover secrets within the darkness of night
Glimpses are but clues to remind
That all of everything is from one kind
I see flashes of Heaven within your stare
Sending me love messages saying you care
Heaven is here and Heaven is there
Heaven can be placed quite simply anywhere