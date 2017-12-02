Glimpses of Heaven I saw

In moments of after, now and before

Snapshots of the Divine

Hidden in scrapbooks of my heart’s time

Life highlighted an espy let me peep

A coup d’oeil but oh so sweet

Did the sun shine that day just for me?

That perfect feeling that I could not see

Glances not always with our eyes

Appearing as emotions in ocean cries

Heaven a place pure vibration of thought

Glimpses they fade after we’ve been taught

That earth is centered between Heaven and Hell

But I know my heart it animates all there is to tell

Where art thou Heaven above, here and below?

In stars, flowers, children’s giggles a breezy blow

I have many a time been able to spy a peek

If my consciousness is still I go within deep

To reveal the highest musical sphere

A golden entrance crystal clear

Just a gaze and all can be known

A tiny spark will ignite the fire shown

I can look and view eternity in light

Discover secrets within the darkness of night

Glimpses are but clues to remind

That all of everything is from one kind

I see flashes of Heaven within your stare

Sending me love messages saying you care

Heaven is here and Heaven is there

Heaven can be placed quite simply anywhere

Susan Kahil, originally from London UK, now resides in Spain on a secluded mountain valley olive farm. Singer/songwriter, composer of poems and gardener all of which are her main passions. Her poems have been published in several magazines and anthologies. The surrounding nature and wildlife is where she draws inspiration for her works. Susan like to look for the beauty and infinite potential in all things. Read other articles by Susan.