Suffering scorns your innocence.

Sun seared, hazy mind;

Powerless to fathom the

horrors of your own reality.

Starved body and soul

vanquish your strength.

Eyes sorrow Swollen

stream hopeless pleas,

falling empty to a cold earth.

Lying listless and forgotten

in waste land beneath

shadow of predator wings.

They crave to feast tragedy

from life ravaged flesh.

Hope dwindles as your light fades.

Kissing death, having never tasted life;

Growing cold before feeling love’s warmth.

Nicole Surginer is a poet who simply writes what weighs on her heart with no attention to any particular style or genre Read other articles by Nicole.