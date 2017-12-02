For Those Who Wait

To all those who wait…

for a too far away Springtime,

with crippling hands

of doubt and uncertainty.

Tears following tears

and sighs the size

of childhood hot air balloons.

In the cold, darkness

before Dawn

with the spectres who chorus

with mind-numbing patience.

Reach for the shadow

before the light.

Pull-forward with a strength,

determination

and courage monumental.

For hope is the killer

yet, also the key.

Through this journey

of misery

the soul was born to endure

and traverse blindly.

Before stallion-breaking

and riding through

the ancient gateways of our leaving.

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet. Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here! Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.