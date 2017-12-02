For Those Who Wait
by Paul Tristram / February 12th, 2017
To all those who wait…
for a too far away Springtime,
with crippling hands
of doubt and uncertainty.
Tears following tears
and sighs the size
of childhood hot air balloons.
In the cold, darkness
before Dawn
with the spectres who chorus
with mind-numbing patience.
Reach for the shadow
before the light.
Pull-forward with a strength,
determination
and courage monumental.
For hope is the killer
yet, also the key.
Through this journey
of misery
the soul was born to endure
and traverse blindly.
Before stallion-breaking
and riding through
the ancient gateways of our leaving.
Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography
published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids
instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet.
Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here! Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.
