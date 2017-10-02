Child imprisoned

Beneath the

Ballooning branches

Of a dripping Margo tree,

Stands he—

The seller of the plastic-covered

Vegetables, on a rude and gasping

Handcart, near the pavement dirty.

The thin ten year old vendor, empty eyes,

Wearing a hand-me-down,

A size too big for his skinny frame,

Stands in the heavy rain.

There is no traffic as such,

Along the wet road,

The sober boy looks around,

Bored stiff.

Suddenly,

He splashes in the thick puddles

And then freely prances around.

Seen from a top window,

Dancing the way kids

Dance in the rains everywhere.

He gallops, throws pebbles in the

Puddles, drenched to his bare bones.

Suddenly,

A female customer

Appears and inspects

The veggies.

The kid, immediately underground,

Instead, emerges the responsible

Quiet adult, because

It is now — business time.

Mumbai-based, Sunil Sharma has published five collections of poetry, two collection of short fiction, one novel and co-edited five books of poetry, short fiction and literary criticism. Recipient of the UK-based Destiny Poets’ inaugural Poet of the Year award---2012. Another notable achievement is his select poems were published in the prestigious UN project: Happiness: The Delight-Tree-2015. He edits English section of the monthly Setu, a bilingual journal from Pittsburgh, USA. Read other articles by Sunil, or visit Sunil's website.