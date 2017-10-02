Child imprisoned

by Sunil Sharma / February 5th, 2017

Beneath the
Ballooning branches
Of a dripping Margo tree,
Stands he—
The seller of the plastic-covered
Vegetables, on a rude and gasping
Handcart, near the pavement dirty.

The thin ten year old vendor, empty eyes,
Wearing a hand-me-down,
A size too big for his skinny frame,
Stands in the heavy rain.

There is no traffic as such,
Along the wet road,
The sober boy looks around,
Bored stiff.

Suddenly,
He splashes in the thick puddles
And then freely prances around.

Seen from a top window,
Dancing the way kids
Dance in the rains everywhere.

He gallops, throws pebbles in the
Puddles, drenched to his bare bones.

Suddenly,
A female customer
Appears and inspects
The veggies.

The kid, immediately underground,
Instead, emerges the responsible
Quiet adult, because
It is now — business time.

Mumbai-based, Sunil Sharma has published five collections of poetry, two collection of short fiction, one novel and co-edited five books of poetry, short fiction and literary criticism. Recipient of the UK-based Destiny Poets’ inaugural Poet of the Year award---2012. Another notable achievement is his select poems were published in the prestigious UN project: Happiness: The Delight-Tree-2015. He edits English section of the monthly Setu, a bilingual journal from Pittsburgh, USA. Read other articles by Sunil, or visit Sunil's website.

