Angels of Highgate

At Highgate Cemetery stand the Angels of stone

Guarding beneath bare feet buried ash and bone

A person’s last cling to their given name sake

Chiseled out of marble or rock a claim to stake

Row upon row of tombs, crypts and graves

Highgate Angels so cold weathered with age

Even the grandest Angels sometimes fall

As the ground below swallows to pull

The dead like sardines in graveyard packed

Aristocratic or peasant the end exact

A neighborhood of past distant faded tunes

Angels prey and count the turns of the Moon

Out of an eternity were sculptured and cast

Crumble they will eventually not to last

Longer than our generations of queues waiting to park

Flightless wings maybe, but created from an artists heart

Hope in praying hands comfort from angelic face

To see loved ones in the afterlife a saving grace

Susan Kahil, originally from London UK, now resides in Spain on a secluded mountain valley olive farm. Singer/songwriter, composer of poems and gardener all of which are her main passions. Her poems have been published in several magazines and anthologies. The surrounding nature and wildlife is where she draws inspiration for her works. Susan like to look for the beauty and infinite potential in all things. Read other articles by Susan.