Amongst The Wreckage Of Wednesday Morning I Found Her Curled Up Like Sunday And Alone

Rocking gently like a harboured boat

upon the muddy banked estuary of Penryn.

I’ve never before witnessed

tears trickle that slowly,

sighs the depth of thunder,

yet, with double the meaning and importance.

To hear a woman cry and moan

from the Soul like that… Jesus…

strangles colour and magic from the day.

Flatlines both hope and faith…

leaving an aching doorway

to negativity and doubt wide open.

Your kisses and caresses

merely get in the way

of Grief and the rumbling course it’s taking.

Words are wingless birds…

falling dead and useless from your unhelpful mouth.

You’d fight a God, tear apart a mountain,

decimate entire barbarian armies

to bring her one fraction of a second of relief.

But, as empathic as you are…

you are trapped outside the frozen walls

of anguish and understanding.

Instead, you stay close, pace floors hard

and pray that come the Funeral…

She’ll alone find the necessary strength

to Phoenix up through those chains of pain.

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet. Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here! Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.