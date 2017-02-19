1

A crane tips her delicate beak down

down among the water lilies. Green

pads sport yellow white pink buds

like tea-time confections.

And blossoms unfolded.

Lotus morsels that offer sweet peace

to the crane among them

and the frogs minnows crayfish

she entertains while they all

sleep their idyllic way into her warm gullet.

The crane lifts the shine of fine beak

from out the first dream: lotus Eden.

She raises her neck high

to reach even above the high summer cattails

and strains her iron gray loop of neck

2

to crane immense girders and bales of rebar

lordly above the uncontrolled slather

of draining nature, green yellow white pink.

Adjusts to the right angle of monument aborning,

capital perfection of human genius.

3

Motored along by the refined primordium,

steered by the steady arm of public policy,

she lifts incendiary iron bars like ignorant keys

into a judgment of electric sky.

Richard Fenton Sederstrom was raised and lives in the North Woods of Minnesota and the Sonoran Desert of Arizona. He is the author of four books of poetry, notably Disordinary Light, and most recently Eumaeus Tends, based on the few lines of The Odyssey that are axial to our understanding of the power and complexities of love. A new book, Selenity Book Four will appear next winter.