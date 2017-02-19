The cardinal felt slightly guilty

He swore an oath of poverty

and yet the poorest of people

had to pay their last dimes

to the church

Then again

it was all for the Glory of God

Impossible God’s house would be

a shabby dwelling

A sanctuary for the spiritual

needs a certain grandeur

As he himself also took a small

slice of the ecclesiastical cake

for his services as a devout shepherd

Although,

he swore the oath of poverty

and therefore he had to do penance

The cardinal flagellated himself

until warm blood was dripping

down his back

‘Thank you, Lord, for thy forgiveness’

As he sat at his copious dinner

the cardinal felt warm and contented

I wonder if all those

modern scrupulous overlords

wield the same guidelines

to get absolution

Daginne Aignend is a pseudonym for the Dutch poetess Inge Wesdijk. She likes hard rock music, photography and fantasy books, is a vegetarian and spends a lot of time with her animals. Daginne started to write English poetry four years ago and posted some of her poems on her Facebook page and on her website. Read other articles by Daginne.