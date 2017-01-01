Zeppelin Down

The ‘Old God’s Of War’ were on our side

that thunder-shaking evening.

Lightning cracked and splintered

the deep, navy blues

of the heavy-artillery skies.

Striking the left side

of the approaching Zeppelin

banking the furthest mountain

upon the horizon.

I’ve never heard a ‘Sonic Boom’ like it

and I am 97 year old this coming Spring.

Oranges, yellows and reds exploding

like the Devil’s own oil painting come to life.

The ashy, burning stench

tidal-waved atmospherically,

sweeping down the Valley

like a billion bonfires siphoned together

and spat back out in disgust.

Then the rains came down proper,

dropping and hammering

like a Heavenly referee blowing his liquid whistle

and demanding some cosmic ‘Half-Time’

We withdrew to the ancient cave system

above the bomb-battered Town,

bayonet-heavy, exhilarated and humbled

in the shadows of something infinitely bigger

than the usually crass recourse of Man.

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet. Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here! Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.