Where is Europe and who cares

Staring from the bridge
Beside the cars
Above the rails
The yawning Yangtze
Crossing
Below like folded paper
Floating in the rain
Steam the lines
Joining the earth’s middle
To its limbs
To the arms
To the legs
That swim
Joined slightly
To the Pacific rim
By silver
Oil and gold
To the extremities
To coasts cold
Where Narcissus
With Mars and Opiates sleep
Dream of trade
Cheaply made
Consumed
Perfumed
Once from the grave
Those dead who died
Their lives to save
Blessed be they
Whose intentions
There pave the way
In alliance Atlantic
Reactions fanatic
While the search resumed
To be or to have
The toes and the fingers
A peninsular corpse
Once exhumed also lingers.