Where is Europe and who cares

(In the event of atomic war, every fifth survivor will be Chinese-- attributed to Mao Tse Tung)

Staring from the bridge

Beside the cars

Above the rails

The yawning Yangtze

Crossing

Below like folded paper

Floating in the rain

Steam the lines

Joining the earth’s middle

To its limbs

To the arms

To the legs

That swim

Joined slightly

To the Pacific rim

By silver

Oil and gold

To the extremities

To coasts cold

Where Narcissus

With Mars and Opiates sleep

Dream of trade

Cheaply made

Consumed

Perfumed

Once from the grave

Those dead who died

Their lives to save

Blessed be they

Whose intentions

There pave the way

In alliance Atlantic

Reactions fanatic

While the search resumed

To be or to have

The toes and the fingers

A peninsular corpse

Once exhumed also lingers.

