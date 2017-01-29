What will Become of Them?

(On the children of Aleppo)

by Matthew J. Lawler / January 29th, 2017

Broken buildings
like broken bodies
scattered
like ashes across the faces of
children sitting in
shock,
Frozen gaze staring
blankly into the
Numbing Rumbling Rubble
of bomb blast.
The carnage crawls
swallowing childhood
with sound of shells shattering
the pavement
scattering the scent of injustice.

I hear the cries of the oppressed
rising from the ruins,
The living now burdened
with thoughts of the dead,
As children are robbed of the freedom
to be children again.

The hubris of men is mighty,
Mighty enough to smash a city,
Leaving behind broken pieces
like trails of crumbs
to feed the children as they grow.

Matthew J. Lawler is a poet and Chicago native. He loves poetry, long walks in the winter, and nice people. He has been published in numerous online journals, Visual Verse, Caravel Literary Arts Journal, The Miscreant, Unlost, and forthcoming in Sick Lit Magazine. You can find him at www.facebook.com/matthewjlawlerpoet Read other articles by Matthew J..

