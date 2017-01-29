What will Become of Them?

(On the children of Aleppo)

Broken buildings

like broken bodies

scattered

like ashes across the faces of

children sitting in

shock,

Frozen gaze staring

blankly into the

Numbing Rumbling Rubble

of bomb blast.

The carnage crawls

swallowing childhood

with sound of shells shattering

the pavement

scattering the scent of injustice.

I hear the cries of the oppressed

rising from the ruins,

The living now burdened

with thoughts of the dead,

As children are robbed of the freedom

to be children again.

The hubris of men is mighty,

Mighty enough to smash a city,

Leaving behind broken pieces

like trails of crumbs

to feed the children as they grow.

Matthew J. Lawler is a poet and Chicago native. He loves poetry, long walks in the winter, and nice people. He has been published in numerous online journals, Visual Verse, Caravel Literary Arts Journal, The Miscreant, Unlost, and forthcoming in Sick Lit Magazine. You can find him at www.facebook.com/matthewjlawlerpoet Read other articles by Matthew J..