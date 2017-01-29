What Lasts

Someone please chisel my words into stone

so they’ll be remembered, not forgotten, unknown.

Someone please chisel my words into stone

so they will last longer than this flesh and bone.

Someone please chisel my words into stone

so they will remain long after weeds rise, overgrown.

Someone please chisel my words into stone

that my life may be more than a dust-speck, wind-blown.

Chani Zwibel is a graduate of Agnes Scott College, a poet, wife and dog-mom who was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but now dwells in Marietta, Georgia. She is a member of The Southern Collective Experience, and poetry editor for The Blue Mountain Review. Read other articles by Chani.