Two threads
Imperceptible
Embedded
Looping looped
Submerged
Dissolving
Tenuously stretched
Afloat
In coils coiling
Frayed
The shivering of a hidden stream,
A flash of wildflowers bent
To fool: no trace, no clue,
No origin, no end,
These quiet filaments
Half hid for leaping
From the underbrush of ardour
Spent
I fancy
Long lines indivisible,
Kinks and curls,
The tracks forgotten
From the clay of hope
The air, the air,
How warm,
How gentle and encompassing
Our hills, how lush
The slopes and havens
Waiting, waiting –
And how soft
The scream of the sea