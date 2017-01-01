Two threads

Imperceptible

Embedded

Looping looped

Submerged

Dissolving

Tenuously stretched

Afloat

In coils coiling

Frayed

The shivering of a hidden stream,

A flash of wildflowers bent

To fool: no trace, no clue,

No origin, no end,

These quiet filaments

Half hid for leaping

From the underbrush of ardour

Spent

I fancy

Long lines indivisible,

Kinks and curls,

The tracks forgotten

From the clay of hope

The air, the air,

How warm,

How gentle and encompassing

Our hills, how lush

The slopes and havens

Waiting, waiting –

And how soft

The scream of the sea

Emanuel E. Garcia is a poet. novelist, essayist and physician who now resides in New Zealand. Read other articles by Emanuel E..