The Poverty of Growing Up

I was a child of sawdust

and pixies cassettes

sing alongs

of Luka and Fast Car

and we stood at the edge

of the southern highway

waiting for salvation to descend

cheese, flour, honey

in boxes and bags on my mother’s lap

father mans the wheelchair

I’m too young to know

how against us the world really is

my people were all sweat

bad backs, deep addictions

and nothing to show for it

poverty was a name that I learned

to move around in my mouth

slowly

like the sad decline of my father

the wild

worn out of him

piece by broken piece

nothing ever trickled down

and further ahead I could smell

the dusty miles adding up

walking with my dad from factory

to factory,

too dark skinned

too yankee

too out of place

to ever be hired

on the spot

“Fuck Reagan”

my father muttered under his breath

Dead Kennedys stuck inside of a broken walkman

me on his shoulders

and the whole world almost in flames

that night

like all the others

I went to bed hungry

scared

and completely out of prayers

by age ten

I had lost all faith

in the order of things.

James Diaz lives in New York. He is the founding editor of the online literary arts magazine Anti-Heroin Chic. His previous publications can be found in Foliate Oak, Chronogram, The Voices Project, Cheap Pop Lit, Commonline Journal, and Pismire. http://heroinchic.weebly.com/ Read other articles by James.