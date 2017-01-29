Whether you cut me

with blade-like words,

Whether your male chauvinism

mocks my feminine dreams,

The light within me – the soul

will eternally be alive

I may bend, bleed

by your violent, manly blows

Your wickedness may smile

like a winner

but my Creator – the Divine

will always lift

the light within me

and again la tête haute

I will walk like

the Egyptian queen

O Cruel Man!

A disgrace to all gentlemen,

A shame to manhood,

Open your eyes,

Rise beyond your fake power,

Rest assured that your injustice

can never extinguish

the un-flickering light within

all women.

