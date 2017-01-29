The Light Within

by Vatsala Radhakeesoon / January 29th, 2017

Whether you cut me
with blade-like words,
Whether your male chauvinism
mocks my feminine dreams,
The light within me – the soul
will eternally be alive

I may bend, bleed
by your violent, manly blows
Your wickedness may smile
like a winner
but my Creator – the Divine
will always lift
the light within me
and again la tête haute
I will walk like
the Egyptian queen
O Cruel Man!
A disgrace to all gentlemen,
A shame to manhood,
Open your eyes,
Rise beyond your fake power,
Rest assured that your injustice
can never extinguish
the un-flickering light within
all women.

Vatsala Radhakeesoon is a published Mauritian author/poet. She is the representative of Immagine and poesia for Mauritius, She is also a regular contributor of Different Truths Magazine and other literary journals and magazines. Her first poetry book When Solitude Speaks was published in 2013. Read other articles by Vatsala.

Sunday, January 29th, 2017