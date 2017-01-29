Whether you cut me
with blade-like words,
Whether your male chauvinism
mocks my feminine dreams,
The light within me – the soul
will eternally be alive
I may bend, bleed
by your violent, manly blows
Your wickedness may smile
like a winner
but my Creator – the Divine
will always lift
the light within me
and again la tête haute
I will walk like
the Egyptian queen
O Cruel Man!
A disgrace to all gentlemen,
A shame to manhood,
Open your eyes,
Rise beyond your fake power,
Rest assured that your injustice
can never extinguish
the un-flickering light within
all women.