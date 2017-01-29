The enemy are US

The enemies

In the eyes

Of empire

Must be

Vicious

Venal

Vindictive

Absolute

In their enmity

Uncompromising

Incapable

Of empathy

Merciless

Mendacious

Mean

Because then

And only then

Can

Their servants

Each morning

Waking

Coffers and coffins

From yesterday’s

Taking

Themselves

In the mirror

Recognize

Wiping the blood

Of its enemies

From their own hands

And own eyes.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). . Read other articles by T.P..