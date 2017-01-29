The enemy are US
by T.P. Wilkinson / January 29th, 2017
The enemies
In the eyes
Of empire
Must be
Vicious
Venal
Vindictive
Absolute
In their enmity
Uncompromising
Incapable
Of empathy
Merciless
Mendacious
Mean
Because then
And only then
Can
Their servants
Each morning
Waking
Coffers and coffins
From yesterday’s
Taking
Themselves
In the mirror
Recognize
Wiping the blood
Of its enemies
From their own hands
And own eyes.
Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003).
