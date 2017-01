Signs of decay

pour from the pores

of stricken society,

assisted by servants

who toil for the prosperous

uncaring if they consume

the vulnerable people,

as long as they preserve

the wealth of their masters.

Gary Beck spent most of his life as a theater director. He has 11 published chapbooks, 9 published poetry collections, 4 more accepted for publication. He has 3 novels and 1 accepted for publication, 2 short story collections and 1 accepted for publication. He lives in NYC. Read other articles by Gary.