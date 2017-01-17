Terrorists have no heart

no soul and no conscience.

They have violence, torture,

rape, blood, and semen in their store.

They promise to create but they destroy;

they profess to change but they impose;

they aver to serve but they rule;

they state to preserve but they decimate.

Even the three year old Syrian child

Ailan Kurdy’s dead body

lying on the Turkish seashore

cannot move the stony hearts.

The deadening fear and terror

reflecting in the three year old

Syrian girl’s eyes at the click

of a photographer’s camera

cannot revive their deadened sensibilities

in a Jordanian refugee camp.

Surely, terrorists have no heart.

Educated at the universities in the UK and the USA, Professor Sagar mal Gupta has forty-six years experience of teaching English in India and abroad. Now he is leading a retired life in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India and spends his time writing poetry in English, Hindi and Urdu. His poems have been published in The Muse India (2016), Literaria Linguistica, IJES (2016). and IJELLS (2015)’, The Ghazal Page 64(2017). Read other articles by Sagar Mal.