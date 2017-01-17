Terrorists have no heart
no soul and no conscience.
They have violence, torture,
rape, blood, and semen in their store.
They promise to create but they destroy;
they profess to change but they impose;
they aver to serve but they rule;
they state to preserve but they decimate.
Even the three year old Syrian child
Ailan Kurdy’s dead body
lying on the Turkish seashore
cannot move the stony hearts.
The deadening fear and terror
reflecting in the three year old
Syrian girl’s eyes at the click
of a photographer’s camera
cannot revive their deadened sensibilities
in a Jordanian refugee camp.
Surely, terrorists have no heart.