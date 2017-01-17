Terrorists Have No Heart

by Sagar Mal Gupta / January 15th, 2017

Terrorists have no heart
no soul and no conscience.
They have violence, torture,
rape, blood, and semen in their store.
They promise to create but they destroy;
they profess to change but they impose;
they aver to serve but they rule;
they state to preserve but they decimate.
Even the three year old Syrian child
Ailan Kurdy’s dead body
lying on the Turkish seashore
cannot move the stony hearts.
The deadening fear and terror
reflecting in the three year old
Syrian girl’s eyes at the click
of a photographer’s camera
cannot revive their deadened sensibilities
in a Jordanian refugee camp.
Surely, terrorists have no heart.

Educated at the universities in the UK and the USA, Professor Sagar mal Gupta has forty-six years experience of teaching English in India and abroad. Now he is leading a retired life in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India and spends his time writing poetry in English, Hindi and Urdu. His poems have been published in The Muse India (2016), Literaria Linguistica, IJES (2016). and IJELLS (2015)’, The Ghazal Page 64(2017). Read other articles by Sagar Mal.

This article was posted on Sunday, January 15th, 2017 at 8:02am and is filed under Poetry.