Spinning Sensations
by Scott Thomas Outlar / January 15th, 2017
These days were growing shorter,
colder, and dare I say, lonelier
of late,
leading my spirit inward
toward the spaces of solitude
that come with hibernation,
but all that changed
in the flash
of an instant
when you ignited the sun
to light up the sky
and send my heart
spinning through the cycle
of absolution.
One breath of air
to warm my lungs
is a welcome sensation
that chases away
the frigid chill
of winter’s spell,
and now I can tell
all too well
that signs are pointing
sharply
toward happy hour
dancing
throughout the spring.
Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching
philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of
consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration.
He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and
prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects.
Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com.
