Spinning Sensations

These days were growing shorter,

colder, and dare I say, lonelier

of late,

leading my spirit inward

toward the spaces of solitude

that come with hibernation,

but all that changed

in the flash

of an instant

when you ignited the sun

to light up the sky

and send my heart

spinning through the cycle

of absolution.

One breath of air

to warm my lungs

is a welcome sensation

that chases away

the frigid chill

of winter’s spell,

and now I can tell

all too well

that signs are pointing

sharply

toward happy hour

dancing

throughout the spring.

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.