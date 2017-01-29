Solitude is the Brother of Invention

Fort Shipping Crate, fall 1954

At ten, I had begun to be too marveled

by make-believe to play make-believe.

I don’t even remember what war

we four were fighting, or whether

we were cavalry in blue or infantry

in khaki. We were all officers until

I decided to be a sergeant. Lowly.

They should have been able to guess.

I declared that I would stay at the fort,

protect it. No enemy would come.

We all knew that, especially I,

who would be only a sergeant. Sergeants

did not invent or lead. So the army,

all officers, all three, left, or sallied,

or something, outward anyway and gone.

No enemy came before the army

returned. The enemy attacked though,

before the officers could report. I was

quick to tell the officers almost nothing

about the battle they had missed. “Unfair!

You can’t just sit here and make up

some old battle when we were out

beating the enemy. It’s not fair.”

So the army left in its officered huff.

I stayed behind, neither conscientious

nor especially objecting, savored

my third victory until I got bored

and went home, warless, unmedaled,

unstoried until now, winning or not,

foolish pacifism still foolishly intact

while my fellow grandfathers sixgun

their senile way among bleeding innocents.

Richard Fenton Sederstrom was raised and lives in the North Woods of Minnesota and the Sonoran Desert of Arizona. He is the author of four books of poetry, notably Disordinary Light, and most recently Eumaeus Tends, based on the few lines of The Odyssey that are axial to our understanding of the power and complexities of love. A new book, Selenity Book Four will appear next winter. Read other articles by Richard Fenton.