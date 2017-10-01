… So We Took To The Shadows

with nothing but a vague idea of escape,

the clothes we stood up in,

an old bandanna full of pebbled rune stones

and enough electric-energy

surging through our exhilarated veins

to hopefully see the enterprise through.

Food and water, snatched on the trot,

as The High Priestess’s tail feathers

swooped and owl-half-circled above us.

We made strangers of lamplights,

main drags and raised surfaces.

Alternating athlete, ballerina and statue…

fluidly, instinctively and almost shapeshifter like.

With no blades or bowstrings,

we sailed through the half-penny evening breeze.

Adrenalin’s the most magic of potions

when you’ve finally flee-d

your back from the fighting wall.

We circumferenced the uncurious

without once disturbing their pondering dust.

Reaching The River boundary

by The Witching Hour,

as The Watchmen changed grinding shifts.

Slunk bridge-bottomed

between the drunken fornicators

and badger-tunnelled our way

far from The Llansamlet Hamlet

which was prison-keeping our precious time.

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world.