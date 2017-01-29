She’s Haunted

No one else can see what’s going on

therefore no one understands.

Somethings you just cannot explain

so you keep them to yourselves.

She blames the screams upon nightmares,

the bumps, bruises and scratches

are merely results of epileptic fits (Clever!)

She awakens to tongue

thick with chalk and marrow.

Mirror shard cool between her grinding legs.

Broken twigs and finger bones

applaud the obscenery

of the moonless, midnight forests

of her unstable, jagged mind.

‘Ticket Collectors have sinister smiles’

Penny jars full of emotional scars

fill the shelves of the corner hovel

at Witches Lane & Fairfax Cemetery.

Insanity is a mathematical equation

frustratingly absurd and incomplete.

She’s cowering instead of running

for she’s not paranoid or being chased…

no, like a tawny owl in a biscuit box

rolling down a Tor… she’s already caught.

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet. Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here! Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.