Refugee is a song that speaks to the plight of millions of desperate people forced from their homes, cities or countries as a result of endless conflict, most of which is sponsored in whole or in part by external forces. Whether from Syria, Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq, or Yemen, these people flee in mass (primarily to the “West”) where most face continuing hardship and hostility from their hosts.

— One Earth

One Earth is a Los Angeles, California based musical and creative revolt against social, economic and environmental injustice, corporate overreach, political corruption and today's music scene. Read other articles by One Earth, or visit One Earth's website.