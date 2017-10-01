Manipur burns again
by Ananya S. Guha / January 8th, 2017
If I take a walk up
to the Kangla fort
what will I see
will I still see the women
selling vegetables
in softly dressed attire?
will the market still have
its humming bird tone?
or monotone?
or will I hear only
of bus burnt
and the whiff of curfew,
human bondage,
once again in skies
overcast with clouds
and women not singing
children not playing
Manipur burns again.
The Kangla fort, with the
King’s visage still not
outsmarted.
Ananya S Guha lives in Shillong in North East India. He has been writing and publishing poetry for the last thirty years, and his poetry has appeared in numerous online publications. He holds a doctoral on the novels of William Golding and currently is a senior academic in India's Indira Gandhi National Open University. Read other articles by Ananya S..
This article was posted on Sunday, January 8th, 2017 at 8:02am and is filed under Poetry.