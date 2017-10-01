If I take a walk up

to the Kangla fort

what will I see

will I still see the women

selling vegetables

in softly dressed attire?

will the market still have

its humming bird tone?

or monotone?

or will I hear only

of bus burnt

and the whiff of curfew,

human bondage,

once again in skies

overcast with clouds

and women not singing

children not playing

Manipur burns again.

The Kangla fort, with the

King’s visage still not

outsmarted.

Ananya S Guha lives in Shillong in North East India. He has been writing and publishing poetry for the last thirty years, and his poetry has appeared in numerous online publications. He holds a doctoral on the novels of William Golding and currently is a senior academic in India's Indira Gandhi National Open University. Read other articles by Ananya S..