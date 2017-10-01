A Machine

systematically destroying

all what lives on this Earth

The Machine has the disposal

of advanced technologies

to make the havoc

a brilliant piece of perfection

A machine who claims to be intelligent

This miraculous ingenuity

contributes to the extinction of numerous

rare animal, plant and tree species

Pollution of numerous

virgin places and transform them

into poison spitting areas

The machine has an internal hierarchy

some of the segments of its construction

rebels against the main Machíne’s actions

until those parts will be ravaged by

the stronger, fortunate parts to

finish the total annihilation of our Planet

Congratulations Machine

also known as Mankind

Daginne Aignend is a pseudonym for the Dutch poetess Inge Wesdijk. She likes hard rock music, photography and fantasy books, is a vegetarian and spends a lot of time with her animals. Daginne started to write English poetry four years ago and posted some of her poems on her Facebook page and on her website. Read other articles by Daginne.