Machine

by Daginne Aignend / January 8th, 2017

A Machine
systematically destroying
all what lives on this Earth
The Machine has the disposal
of advanced technologies
to make the havoc
a brilliant piece of perfection
A machine who claims to be intelligent
This miraculous ingenuity
contributes to the extinction of numerous
rare animal, plant and tree species
Pollution of numerous
virgin places and transform them
into poison spitting areas
The machine has an internal hierarchy
some of the segments of its construction
rebels against the main Machíne’s actions
until those parts will be ravaged by
the stronger, fortunate parts to
finish the total annihilation of our Planet
Congratulations Machine
also known as Mankind

Daginne Aignend is a pseudonym for the Dutch poetess Inge Wesdijk. She likes hard rock music, photography and fantasy books, is a vegetarian and spends a lot of time with her animals. Daginne started to write English poetry four years ago and posted some of her poems on her Facebook page and on her website. Read other articles by Daginne.

