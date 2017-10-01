A Machine
systematically destroying
all what lives on this Earth
The Machine has the disposal
of advanced technologies
to make the havoc
a brilliant piece of perfection
A machine who claims to be intelligent
This miraculous ingenuity
contributes to the extinction of numerous
rare animal, plant and tree species
Pollution of numerous
virgin places and transform them
into poison spitting areas
The machine has an internal hierarchy
some of the segments of its construction
rebels against the main Machíne’s actions
until those parts will be ravaged by
the stronger, fortunate parts to
finish the total annihilation of our Planet
Congratulations Machine
also known as Mankind