Light years

Criticizing

Approving

Punishment

Reward

Thinking

Polarity

Accelerating

Toward

Theory

In which even speech

Is free

Toward

Distant

Reality

Stellar mortality

Fantasies illuminate

Particles of dust

Return to which

We must.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). . Read other articles by T.P..