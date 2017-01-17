Light years

by T.P. Wilkinson / January 15th, 2017

Criticizing
Approving
Punishment
Reward
Thinking
Polarity
Accelerating
Toward
Theory
In which even speech
Is free
Toward
Distant
Reality
Stellar mortality
Fantasies illuminate
Particles of dust
Return to which
We must.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). . Read other articles by T.P..

