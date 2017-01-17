Know Thy Oppressors
by Gary Beck / January 15th, 2017
After Congress displayed
indifference to the suffering
inflicted on the people
because they would not agree
on fiscal policy,
the loss of jobs, services,
further weakened
a staggering nation
already reeling
from economic woes,
making us yearn
for old-fashioned corruption
rather than basic greed,
eroding the fabric
of a troubled land.
Gary Beck spent most of his life as a theater director. He has 11 published chapbooks, 9 published poetry collections, 4 more accepted for publication. He has 3 novels and 1 accepted for publication, 2 short story collections and 1 accepted for publication. He lives in NYC. Read other articles by Gary.
