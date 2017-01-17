Know Thy Oppressors

After Congress displayed

indifference to the suffering

inflicted on the people

because they would not agree

on fiscal policy,

the loss of jobs, services,

further weakened

a staggering nation

already reeling

from economic woes,

making us yearn

for old-fashioned corruption

rather than basic greed,

eroding the fabric

of a troubled land.

