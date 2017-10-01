Inside Job

I hear a lot of talk

about the need

to create peace on earth

from people

who seem to be

constantly at war

within themselves.

While I appreciate

the tenor

of that tune

they sing,

perhaps it might be best

if they hummed

a few bars

in front of the mirror

first.

It’s true

that much of this world

has gone mad,

but it’s also a fact

that no solutions

will ever come

from the hearts and minds

of those who are

still insane

in the membrane.

