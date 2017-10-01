Inside Job
by Scott Thomas Outlar / January 8th, 2017
I hear a lot of talk
about the need
to create peace on earth
from people
who seem to be
constantly at war
within themselves.
While I appreciate
the tenor
of that tune
they sing,
perhaps it might be best
if they hummed
a few bars
in front of the mirror
first.
It’s true
that much of this world
has gone mad,
but it’s also a fact
that no solutions
will ever come
from the hearts and minds
of those who are
still insane
in the membrane.
Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching
philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of
consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration.
He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and
prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects.
Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.
This article was posted on Sunday, January 8th, 2017 at 8:03am and is filed under Poetry.