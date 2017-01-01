In seeking World Peace

The world belongs to all of us

To all of us humans

And animals!

I firmly believe that amidst this diversity of cultures

We are all to find a unity!

Yet, wars thrive

War crimes, so gruesome

And cruel

Bang on the headlines!

War victims, radiating a sorrowful innocence

Stare at us through television screens

Wanting to find in us, maybe

Some sort of solace

Some sort of war stopper!

Why, the happenings of the world are scary

So much that I have wondered many a times

And shall keep on wondering

If this world is not hell itself

Hell, made of beings, thirsty to harm

Thirsty to destroy

Thirsty to exhibit the violence that sleeps in them!

I do believe though, that universal peace can be attained

I do believe, that somehow, someday, each and every one of us

Shall feel free to walk

To dance

To be

To express

To enjoy

To write

To create

To administer even

Why

I do believe that peace is only waiting for us

To take the right step

Taking into consideration the diverse cultures

Taking into consideration that life here matters not

That we are to live through our times as if we were

Beings on a boat ride

Beings enjoying a temporary stop

Beings meant to spew the best of ourselves

Beings living a dream

Yes

For our real selves are sleeping

And waiting

For when we shall wake

And get to admire the glory of Truth

Truth,

As it had been portrayed on Earth

As having so many ways and means to be acceded to!

Yes, the mindset should be set in

Right from when children start to understand

Pray

It is high time to reach such a state of conciliated living

The future of our world

Depends not on us

Depends not on what we want

The future

Can be surprising!

And, of course,

Only by holding on strongly to each other

In a universal bond of brotherhood

Shall we allow humanity

To survive!

Pray, I am sure even our earthly mother

Would retreat from her plans

Of wreaking havoc on us

For her anger shall be calmed

Her frustrations shall be appeased

And her pains shall be soothed!

After all, she is but part of the game

She can only allow us to be

The rest,

Depends upon us!

Anoucheka Gangabissoon, from the island of Mauritius, is a published poet, both in print and on online poetry sites. She works as a Primary School Educator. She writes as a hobby and considers writing to be the very meaning of her whole life. You can check her personal blog here. Her poems are also available at PoetrySoup. Anoucheka has been published in SETU and Different Truths as well as in Imagine and Poesia and has been placed among the winners in various free poetry contests. Read other articles by Anoucheka.