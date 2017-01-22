In Pursuit Of Yesterday

(You and Yesterday, Part II)

I have a Lady who’s come through before me,

in her early fifties, she was in a lot of pain

and discomfort before passing over.

The medication helped, she says,

but she was glad to finally leave at last.

It was on a Birthday… your Birthday…

ah, she waited because she wanted to be with you.

She’s showing me a ‘Wedding Ring’

she’s not wearing it anymore but holding it,

first in the palm of her hand then clasped to her heart.

She wants you to know that you should do the same,

the ‘Bond’ you have will never be broken

but you have some years left yet before you join her.

You must find ‘Love’ again, she’s worried about you,

your ‘Not Eating and Sleeping’ has got to stop.

There are two Women coming into place,

the first is child-like in her mind, spoilt and fickle

but you’ll notice this yourself pretty soon after meeting.

The second one will be more your cup of tea.

There’s the potential here for a relationship,

a friendship and some companionship.

This new Woman will be in exactly the same boat as you,

and although you’ll grow to care

and be fond of each other…

it won’t hold a candle to what you’ve both already lost.

But, that’s Ok! Your Lady is telling you that it’s all right.

She says that you need to think of your last few years

upon this earth as a train journey you need not travel alone.

Your Lady will be there waiting for you

at the ‘Crossing-Over Point’ come your time,

and nothing in between now and then will alter that.

She’s telling me that you’re a ‘Good Man’

and she wants to ‘Thank You’

for caring for her those last hard couple of years,

and never wavering once, through gritted teeth,

whilst your loving heart was breaking so.

She ‘Loves You’, she’s filled up to the very brim with it…

keep an eye out for those ‘Dandelion Seeds’

which she keeps a-sending, with kisses, your way.

