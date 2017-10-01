I stand with Standing Rock,

Amidst an avalanche of onslaught,

Look what corporate greed brought

to the table,

A palpitating pipe-line,

A time bomb

seeping poison like parasites in rivers,

Irreverence at the sight of the life giver.

The arrogance of men is plenty,

Uniforms empty with machinery.

Broken Treaties spur resistance.

I stand with the water protectors,

I stand with them at Standing Rock,

Raising my voice, my will,

For the love of the river

And the love of the hills.

Respect the Land,

Respect the Treaties,

Respect the Native’s Wishes.

I stand with Standing Rock,

Amidst streams of rubber bullets

bulging with blood,

As fiends for cash hound the land

puncturing holes in holy ground,

A lonely sound gathers

like the footsteps of a beast,

I fight in unity for love of land

with heart upright I long for peace

like the Lakota,

The natives, stripped of dignity,

Furthermore deserted

For the sake of a profit.

The black snake moans in

burial sites of the sacred,

I sense the ancestors of the Lakota

rising like waters to swallow

the money mongers,

For they are nothing more than

A den of robbers in a temple.

Respect the Land,

Respect the Treaties,

Respect the Native’s Wishes.

I stand in opposition to militarized greed

that seeks to topple sacred land,

I take a stand with the voices of a rock,

Connected to the sacred soil,

Therefore desecration is not permissible,

Nor is a pipeline of poison

that makes water undrinkable,

I stand with Standing Rock

with the people who believe

in the powers of the waters rumbling,

Weeping, at the sight of machines

sinking teeth into soil sacred,

I stand with the water protectors,

Broken, bruised, and naked.

We have no money,

But our power is in our spirit,

Like the courage of the Lakota,

I stand with the water protectors,

Chanting, “No Access Pipeline!!”

In North Dakota.

Matthew J. Lawler is a poet and Chicago native. He loves poetry, long walks in the winter, and nice people. He has been published in numerous online journals, Visual Verse, Caravel Literary Arts Journal, The Miscreant, Unlost, and forthcoming in Sick Lit Magazine. You can find him at www.facebook.com/matthewjlawlerpoet Read other articles by Matthew J..